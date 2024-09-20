How to Watch Week 3: Panthers at Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) will finally be at Allegiant Stadum on Sunday after playing their first two games of the 2024 season on the road.
They will welcome the Carolina Panthers (0-2), a team searching for its first win after being blown out by the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.
The two teams have only met seven times, the Raiders having the edge with a 4-3 lead in the all-time series. They last met in 2020 when the Raiders narrowly defeated Carolina, 34-30. Sunday will be the first time the Panthers play in Allegiant Stadium.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST / 4:05 p.m. EST
CBS is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
The Raiders enter Sunday's game coming off a huge upset road victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a game nobody thought they would win.
Carolina, meanwhile, has struggled so far this season and has already benched quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers will instead be starting Andy Dalton.
The good thing about it, we've got a gentleman on our staff [Marvin Lewis] who drafted him [Dalton], knows him very well," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed the media on Wednesday. "We played against Andy [Dalton] actually two years ago as well with New Orleans. So, there's some familiarity with us. Obviously, what are they going to do scheme-wise just in a couple of days? He's a vet. I'm sure there's not too much they can't throw at him and ask him to do, but I do expect him to be a little bit more efficient, I would think on third down is what their issues were. But looking at a guy who is experienced, that knows how to move the ball, move the chains, and somehow, some way, when he gets on the field, he makes plays. So, we've got to be savvy and smart there."
