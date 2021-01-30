Raiders Hunter Renfrow Does the Little Things to be Great

The Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow emerged as a star because of his willingness to do the little things well, something he learned playing for the Clemson Tigers.

There is a lot of resemblance between Chicago Bears wide receiver coach Mike Furrey and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

From his size and ability to catch the ball in crucial times and the ability to do the little things on the field that do not show up on the stat sheet.

Renfrow is an underrated player with great run-blocking ability, and if you see him on tape, he's everywhere, doing the dirty work and finding himself open to first down.

Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter cohosts Silver and Black Radio on Monday and Wednesday on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE). He recently interviewed Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on how Furrey's game resembles and what advice he has given young players who are interested in playing in college and the NFL.

"That's where it starts, you got to do the little things. I think that's something we preach at Clemson a lot," said Renfrow on how much it was brought up to him of doing the little things on the field.

As players start to showcase their skills and speak to coaches before the draft, Renfrow had the opportunity to talk with Furrey about his game as he was going through the draft process a year ago.

"I got to meet him at the combine-- I got to talk to him for like 30 minutes and I didn't know if I was going to Chicago or where I was going, but it was cool to talk to him, somebody who's done it, somebody who has played at that level--and he was, and I could tell in my short time, that he was very attentive to detail and he talks about being very focused," added Renfrow on how much attention to detail there was during his interview with Furrey.

During his interview, he felt and saw how professional Furrey was conducting himself, not looking around, paying close attention to him as a late-round prospect, and not taking time to spend with the early-rounders.

Speaking of his run-blocking ability and route running, Renfrow had to make sure everything was perfect and consistent.

"So I think paying attention to those details, your splits, where you are at every play, which foot is up, just the little things where the defense can get a key on. You want to change it up from week to week," said Renfrow after realizing that those things matter in the NFL, playing against players at the highest level of the game.

"Whenever I have the opportunity to talk to college guys, high school guys, that's the biggest thing I harp on," said Renfrow.

It is essential to know from a wide receiver's perspective that coaches and scouts look at the little things and not just their pass-catching ability.

Coaches are looking to find players with the work ethic and commitment to help their team win every single down.

Understanding this role would not only help the player develop into great players, but it will also help them become great teammates.

