Thanksgiving Showed the Raiders Still Have Life

The Las Vegas Raiders win over the Dallas Cowboys has them back in playoff contention.

The Las Vegas Raiders' season seemed to be slipping away atrociously, but on Thanksgiving Day, the team rallied and left AT&T Stadium feasting.

Right when the Raiders needed a player to step up, trusty wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a career game.

“I felt like we showed the heart of our team today, it really did,” Renfrow said. “I really feel good about the character of our team, especially what we've been through these last couple of weeks.”

Unselfishly, Renfrow helped the Raiders pick up a huge win on the road, tallying eight receptions for 134 yards, both career-highs.

It was Renfrow's first 100-yard game since his rookie year in Week 17 of the 2019 season, when he had six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Renfrow is having a career season, leading the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (658), and touchdowns (4).

But the pressure was on after losing three straight games and the direction of the team seemed to be going down the drain after starting 3-0 and then being 5-2.

But the Raiders felt sick of losing and decided to go out on the field with a different mentality,

“You don't want to say it's a must win, but I think we felt it a little bit. Five and six, a whole lot worse than six and five, and to beat a good Cowboys team on Thanksgiving, in primetime, it gives us a lot of confidence going forward,” Renfrow added.

With six games remaining in the season, Renfrow hopes this win can help the Raiders carry over this momentum and win as many games as they can.

