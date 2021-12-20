Raiders Renfrow in Arm's Reach of a 1,000 Yard-Season

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is seeking to become the franchises’ 13th player to reach 1,000 yards receiving.

When the Las Vegas Raiders needed a player to step up, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow jumped ahead and helped carry the offense.

This season, Renfrow has caught a career-best 86 passes for 877 yards and five touchdowns, and is 123 yards away from hitting 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

If Renfrow accomplishes the milestone on Monday against the Cleveland Browns, he would become only the 13th player in franchise history to do so and the first wide receiver to accomplish the feat since Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in 2016.

The 5-foot-10, 185 pound Renfrow was the Raiders' fifth-round draft choice in 2019 (No. 149 overall) out of Clemson.

Renfrow was looked down on at the NFL combine, and in only three seasons he has turned out to be one of the best slot receivers around the league.

"He's one of the better slot receivers in the game. He doesn't get the respect I think he deserves, personally, but I have a lot of respect for what he can do inside. … He has that Wes Welker feel. A smaller guy but just real savvy in his routes and can really get open. Really freeze defenders and make it difficult to cover him," Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said.

Reaching the 1,000 receiving mark would add Renfrow to a list of prestige players that have worn the Silver and Black.

In the last 20 years, there have been only four Raiders to reach the 1,000-yard mark; Cooper (2015, 2016), Crabtree (2016), Jerry Rice (2001, 2002), and Tim Brown (2001).

“I think Hunter (Renfrow) and I have spent more time together than any receiver I’ve ever had on the field and off the field,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said via ProFootballTalk. “Just the level of communication that we have, it’s very high-level.

"It’s one thing for me to go to him, or to a receiver, and be like, ‘Hey, I need you to do it just like this.’ And it’s another thing for him to say OK and actually see it the same way on the field and do it. And he does it exactly how I need him to do it. And so, the trust is super high and the execution. It’s one thing to do it, but I’m throwing it and he’s making great plays.”

Renfrow is nearing another franchise record, needing only 22 catches to become the Raiders' single-season leader in receptions, a record set by Darren Waller last season with 107.

While he might not set the receptions record on Monday, Renfrow still has the opportunity to reach the major milestone on Monday against the Cleveland Browns.

