Raiders’ Renfrow optimistic on offense

The Las Vegas Raiders had a very disappointing performance Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The offense showed inefficiency to convert on third down, while the defense allowed the Chiefs to run up the score.

The Silver and Black did not look prepared nor were they anticipating the Chiefs to explode offensively.

“If I did, then I would have tried to correct it. No, I think it kind of snowballed on us a little bit. But we'll play them again, we'll have to play better next time if we want to beat them,” Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said.

Renfrow led the Raiders in receptions Sunday night with seven, including one that went for a touchdown, but his efforts were not enough to bring in a win in Las Vegas.

“We didn’t do a good job on third down and offensively we just have to protect the ball and get it going and then give ourselves a better chance down the stretch,” Renfrow added.

On Sunday night, the Raiders' offense converted one of nine on third down, turned the ball over twice, an interception by Derek Carr and a lost fumble by DeSean Jackson.

“I mean, we're five and four, we have a winning record. The beauty of the NFL is you can lose six or seven games. The thing I love about it is, still win the Super Bowl, get the ball and have a hot finish to the season and turn it on,” Renfrow said.

The Raiders' inability to move the ball downfield continues to display the flaws that linger as the Raiders move forward, but there is still hope by players that the team can get over this bump and get back to winning games.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter