If Not QB, What Position Should Raiders Consider in First Round?
The Las Vegas Raiders have only one game left in a season where they will not be playing postseason football, so many fans are ready for the offseason.
The Raiders did not build on last year’s momentous 2023 conclusion, and fans are calling for a full rebuild and a change in leadership. It will be interesting to see owner Mark Davis's decisions on that front.
Las Vegas has won its last two games, bumping Antonio Pierce’s squad from holding the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft to No. 8. This has frustrated many in Raider Nation who hoped the team would land a top pick so they could get a new franchise quarterback.
The path to finding one through the draft becomes much more difficult now, as many QB-needy teams sit in front of the Raiders in the draft order. If the Raiders do not want to trade a haul to move up in the draft, it’s likely they will not land one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
If that is the case, what positions should the Raiders consider instead? The roster has many holes that General Manager Tom Telesco must address this offseason.
With the second-most expected cap space in the league this offseason, Telesco has financial flexibility to improve the roster. He will make moves to address short-term needs through free agency, but long-term needs will be addressed through the draft.
That could include the defensive line. This class includes several talented defensive linemen, some considered potential game-changers, including Michigan’s Mason Graham. The projected top-ten selection posted three and a half sacks and seven tackles for loss last season and could replace John Jenkins or Adam Butler.
Wide receiver will also be a major need this offseason. The Raiders could select either Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan or Missouri’s Luther Burden III to give the offense a true X-receiver.
If the Raiders address those needs in free agency, they could select a linebacker in the first round. While that is not a position of value, they could add someone like Georgia’s Jalon Walker, a supremely athletic presence, to bolster the defense.
While it would not be the flashy, exciting selection that a quarterback would be, the Raiders have plenty of options to improve their team at other positions in the first round.
