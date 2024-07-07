If Raiders Offense Can Figure Things Out, a Playoff Berth Is Likely
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense was expected to carry the team last season, as their defense was coming off a season where they ranked near the bottom of the league in many statistical categories. However, the opposite happened: the Raiders' offense routinely played subpar, forcing the defense to carry the team last season.
Entering this season, though, the Raiders defense will undoubtedly be the unit that leads the team. After fielding one of the best defenses in the National Football League over the last nine games of the season, expectations are high for the defense but not so much for the offense.
While no professional athlete likes to be underestimated, the lack of expectations for the Raiders offense could be a good thing. As the Raiders continue holding their competition for the starting quarterback position between second-year player Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, the unit's last need is unnecessary pressure.
However, O’Connell, Minshew, and the Raiders' offense will feel the pressure of carrying their weight, which the unit rarely did last season. After making multiple additions to the offense this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency, whoever wins the starting quarterback should have a deeper and more talented offense than what O’Connell had last season.
While the Raiders made a splash on defense earlier this offseason by signing former Miami Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, the additions made to the offense were arguably more significant. At the start of free agency, the unit had multiple holes that needed to be filled. This was a move that the new General Manager, Tom Telesco, made because he understood better than most how much the Raiders' offense struggled last season.
The Raiders had a shot at the playoffs late last season, even with all the offense's struggles. While the unit is learning a new offense under new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, the new coordinator and offensive scheme are certainly fresh air for members of the Raiders’ offense returning from last season. The Raiders only missed the playoffs by a couple of games last season and lost multiple games by single digits or less. If Getsy and the Raiders offense can get it together, they could be in line for a playoff berth.
