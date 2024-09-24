If the Raiders Want Respect, They Have to Earn it
All offseason long the Las Vegas Raiders were talking about how disrespected they have been -- from media picking them to finish last in the AFC West to predicting them to have fewer wins than last season to claims that they had the worst coaching staff in the NFL entering the season.
After three weeks, the Raiders have not shown they deserve the respect, especially after their performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. In oder to dismiss the criticism, they have to prove the doubters wrong. After their Week 3 outing, they certainly haven't done so.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. stressed the fact that the Raiders' have to stack up wins to take away the disrespect on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If you are the Raiders now and you do not like what everyone's prediction was for your record of the year," Carpenter said. "That is fair. Go shut their mouth. .... Here is the point: if you want respect go do what Al Davis said and take it. How do you take it? It is by running over teams that you are supposed to beat. Like the Bolts. You now lost two games with a definitive home crowd. At SoFi and home on Sunday, now because of your performance, you have turned Sunday, it is going to be an away game. If you want respect, you have to win these. It is really simple. The day after the debacle go take it if you want respect. Your coach is not pleased, and he should not be. Your coach is not just a guy taking a paycheck. He cares. He is not looking for a buyout. He is a fan and a coach he is as angry, pissed off, and as mad as any of you. And a lot of you guys who wanted him, let him down on Sunday. Certainly, not all were individuals, but you let him down. You let your owner down. The day after the debacle is simple. Take what you want. You are better than the [Cleveland] Browns. You should beat the Browns."
