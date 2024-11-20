If the Raiders Want to Move Up in the Draft, What Will The Price Be?
The Las Vegas Raiders currently sit at 2-8 on the season. The Raiders are tied for the 2nd overall pick.
The Raiders could control by basically tanking the last seven games of the year, but we do not expect that from the Raiders. That could affect jobs going into next season for coaches and players.
It will all sort itself out at the end of the regular season. There will be a game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 that could be the deciding factor of the 1st overall pick in the 2025 Draft. The Jaguars currently have the No. 1 overall pick heading into Week 12.
What will the Raiders do if they have to move up to pick the quarterback they want? What will be the asking price?
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed things that go into choosing a franchise quarterback on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This is going to be in my opinion, in the five years that I covered the team, the most fascinating offseason of the Raiders," said Carpenter. "I would suspect starting the day that the 2024 season ends for them ... I think it is going to be a fascinating time to watch this franchise. Not only at quarterback. But watching between now and the end of the year, where does the draft pick rest?"
"If you end up second and Jacksonville is first, you know they are not for a quarterback. They have Trevor Lawrence. So then, it becomes who is willing to pay the most. Then the question is, it would say the Raiders like Shedeur, but they do not like the price for him. Then, you have to do that. Because if you go move all in for a quarterback and you are wrong, you set your franchise back a long time ... If you have to trade the house to move up to get your guy, and you are wrong, you set your franchise back experimentally. You just fundamentally, mess up and screw up your team. So those are all things that you have got to think about. Those are all things that go into the thinking process ... I think Tom Brady knows exactly what he wants to do. I am sure he and Mark Davis had monumental conversations before Tom ever wrote a check ... There are so many dynamics that go into this."
