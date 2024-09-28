Insider Not Yet Counting Out Injured Raiders Star for Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without their star edge rusher, Maxx Crosby, against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as the three-time Pro Bowler continues to heal from an ankle injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
We've seen Crosby defy the odds before, though, particularly in the Raiders' Christmas Day matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs last year when he played despite being "doubtful" leading up to the contest.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport is counting out Crosby's availability for Sunday's game.
"I mean, it would be the most Max Crosby thing ever, though, to be like a rare guy who is doubtful, then, 'Surprise, here I am,'" Rapoport said on NFL Network's "The Insiders" on Friday. "I know he wasn't supposed to play last week. Actually, I thought that he was not going to play. That was the plan, and then got a little bit better, willed himself to be out there with his team, somehow made it onto the field this week. Seeing the head coach rule out and then doubtful. It's like, well, we'll definitely be following this for the next 24 hours.
"As far as Davante Adams goes, my understanding it is it is not considered to be a serious and significant hamstring, but he is limping pretty bad, and it sounds like it's painful, even if it's not a lengthy absence. It's something that just doesn't put him in position to play, so they are going to be without two top playmakers. Michael Mayer, their young tight end, also out for personal reasons. It is a really, really long injury list for the Raiders."
It's fair to question how finalized Crosby's status is for Sunday. But the fact that Coach Antonio Pierce said he would miss the contest rather than it being a game-time decision pretty much tells you all you need to know.
Crosby has never missed a game in his career. Not having him anchoring the defense is a huge hit for the Raiders, but also allows for others to step up and prove their worth.
If Crosby does, in fact, not play in Sunday's game, you can be certain he will be chearing his heart out from the sideline anf firing up his teammates.
