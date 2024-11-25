Is Raiders' Current Draft Spot Enough to Guarantee QB in Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another loss to the Denver Broncos, 29-19, marking the first time the Raiders have been swept by their division rival since 2014.
Things are going off the rails in Las Vegas, as Coach Antonio Pierce’s team is now 2-9 and has lost seven consecutive games. The Raiders were more competitive in this game, but things got away from them in the fourth quarter.
As it stands, the Raiders now hold the No. 3 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. If that pick holds, a top-3 pick and lots of cap space make for an interesting offseason for General Manager Tom Telesco.
The Raiders’ biggest need is a quarterback. Gardner Minshew II is out for the season with a broken collarbone, and Aidan O’Connell has been on injured reserve with a thumb injury. The Raiders will have Desmond Ridder as the starter until O’Connell returns.
These options will not take the Raiders to where they want to be: being a postseason team. So, they must find a more exciting and more talented franchise quarterback in this draft class.
However, is a top-3 pick enough for the Silver and Black to land their next franchise QB?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants are currently in front of the Raiders in the draft order. If this order holds, the Raiders could land one of the top two quarterbacks in the class.
The Jaguars will not take a quarterback, as they just signed Trevor Lawrence to a major extension this summer. The Giants will almost certainly take one after cutting Daniel Jones last week.
Hypothetically, if the Giants select Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, who has been rumored to want to be a Raider, would Las Vegas feel comfortable taking the projected next-best quarterback on the board, Miami star Cam Ward?
Telesco would not be wise to select a quarterback based on the need if they do not believe Ward is their guy. However, if they evaluate both quarterbacks and feel comfortable taking one or the other, they should pull the trigger.
While fans have been frustrated with the constant losses, they could benefit the team in the long run. Landing a franchise quarterback could make all the painful Sunday afternoons worth it if Sanders or Ward electrifies the offense in 2025.
