Is Raiders DE Janarius Robinson the Next Malcolm Koonce?
The Las Vegas Raiders saw enough from defensive end Malcolm Koonce last season to reasonably assume he will be more of what he showed over the second half of last season than the first half. Koonce entered last season needing to prove he had what it took to be considered a long-term option for the Raiders defensive line moving forward.
While talented, until the second half of last season, Koonce had not had a chance to play to prove himself consistently. Once he did begin to play more, he initially found himself getting close to the quarterback, regularly pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Still, he was failing to come away with the all-important sack.
Koonce’s emergence over the second half of last season was proof of what playing time can do for players who are fringe starters in the league but currently are reserves on the depth chart. Koonce is an example of how playing time is just as much a part of a player’s development as anything else.
They can work out and practice as much as possible, but most players need to experience live action to put the pieces together. That is what Malcolm Koonce did. Koonce’s first season, he finished with three tackles in five games. He finished his second season with nine tackles in 17 games.
After a slow start to his third season, Koonce began to emerge. Although he had come close to registering sacks early last season, he did not register a sack until the 10th game of the season. He’d finish the season with eight sacks, proving he needed more playing time to figure things out.
However, it is the National Football League, and Koonce is entering a contract season. That leaves him and the team nearing a critical point. Assuming Koonce plays well this season, he could get a sizable contract from the Raiders or another team. The Raiders must be prepared for either situation. While the size of Koonce’s next contract will be debated, the Raiders must consider the possibility of not having Koonce next season.
That begs the question of who could be the next Koonce? Who could be the player who needs an opportunity to grow and develop into a formidable defensive lineman? The answer could already be on the team, as defensive end Janarius Robinson’s story is similar to Koonce’s in that he has had limited game experience in the NFL but has shown flashes during those limited moments.
Robinson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL draft but never suited up for the team. He would have another stop with the Philadelphia Eagles but did not suit up for them either. Robinson would sign with the Raiders and finally get his shot last season. He finished last season with eight combined tackles, one for a loss, a sack, and two quarterback hits in limited action.
While Koonce and Robinson’s stories are different, they were talented players who played well in limited playing time with the team. Koonce’s success could be Robinson’s blueprint for elevating himself on the depth chart. However, like Koonce, Robinson will need more playing time first.
