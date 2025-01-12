Is Raiders Head Coach Opening More Attractive than Patriots?
After another disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which saw the team go 4-13 and winless in the AFC West division, owner Mark Davis fired Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.
Pierce and Telesco were not a head coach and general manager duo that came as a pair like you usually see when a coach gets hired. Their time together only lasted one season.
Davis has begun the search for the team's next head coach. Davis will lean on his football people to help him find the right coach for the Silver and Black. No one will have more influence on Davis, than Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady has joined the search and is expected to have a key role in selecting the next head coach.
The Raiders have schedule interviews with many former and current coaches across the NFL.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former head coach Mike Vrabel are viewed by many teams looking for a new head coach as the top two candidates.
The Raiders biggest competition seems to be the New England Patriots who are also hiring a new head coach this offseason. Does either team have the advantage over the other?
The Patriots already have a young talented quarterback in the building in Drake Maye, that they can build around. They have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and will have money to go out and get free agents. Vrabel is a former Patriots player, that is something to keep in mind.
For the Raiders, the new head coach will have a clean sheet to work with. They will likely be able to choose their general manager. The roster for the Raiders is a little bit more set than the Patriots and has a lot of young proven talent. But the Raiders are still looking for their franchise quarterback. That can be a deal breaker.
The Silver and Black have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft and will also have money to spend on free agents. The Raiders are led by star defensive end Maxx Crosby and rookie tight end Brock Bowers is a major building block for the team. Two of the best players at their respective positions.
The Raiders need to find stability to get this franchise turned around. On paper, this team is a good landing spot for a new head coach. But with Davis showing he has moved on from coaches quickly in recent years, it can cause pause for any candidate.
