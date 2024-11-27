Is Raiders' O'Connell Ready For Matchup with Bitter AFC West Rival?
The Las Vegas Raider announced that quarterback Aidan O'Connell has returned to practice ahead of the team's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
O'Connell hasn't played for the Raiders since Week 4 against the Rams and has been sidelined due to injury since. With quarterback Gardner Minshew ruled out for the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone, O'Connell coming back for the Raiders may be what the doctor ordered.
Raider fans all season have been showing their emotions and opinions on their sleeves about the state of the Raiders season, with the big comment being about wanting the team to tank to land a high-round draft pick. With O'Connell's return, fans have some mixed emotions.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, "The Raiders are preparing O'Connell (thumb) to start Friday's game at Kansas City." Having not played in multiple weeks, could O'Connell find a way to stop the bleeding for the Raiders?
Desmond Ridder stepped in for Minshew after the injury and was less than sufficient. In ten attempts, Ridder had five completions that went for 64 yards. Ridder was also sacked twice and ended the game with an adjusted quarterback rating of 3.8.
While it has been reported that the goal for the Raiders is to get O'Connell ready for the Chiefs game, some concern may boil over that thumb injury that has had him sidelined. Even if O'Connell finds his way into the game, he may be furthering risk to the bad thumb, forcing Ridder to step in once again.
O'Connell is not unfamiliar with facing the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2023, the Raiders defeated the Chiefs on Christmas day by the score of 20-14. O'Connell had nine completions in 21 attempts in that game and threw for 62 yards. While O'Connell didn't have a touchdown pass in the game, the Raiders still have a victory on their record because of it.
The bounce between Minshew and O'Connell this season also isn't foreign, given O'Connell got the starting role when Minshew was benched earlier this year. Now, with Minshew out and Ridder as the backup, can O'Connell land the Raiders their first victory in seven straight weeks?
