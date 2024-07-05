Is This the Year Raiders' Maxx Crosby Wins DPOY?
Las Vegas Raiders defensive Maxx Crosby has developed into one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
He started as a young, skinny kid from Eastern Michigan who wanted to prove he could play at the NFL level. He did that – and then some.
Crosby has improved at least one element of his game every year. From trying to get stronger to improving his snap timing, Crosby finds things he wants to improve on and works at it.
While he doesn’t care for personal accolades and would prefer team success, Crosby would certainly like to add a Defensive Player of the Year trophy to his shelf. He was a finalist last season and came close to winning it.
But there is still a way to go before Crosby can get his hands on the award. Plus, he faces stiff competition from around the league.
So, how can Crosby finally win the award? Let’s take a look at some of the factors at play that have to go his way.
The first and most obvious factor at play will be the individual statistics Crosby posts this season. He has improved several of his stats every year and has led the league in tackles for loss in both of the last two seasons.
However, sacks will be Crosby's most important stat. He posted a career-high 14.5 last season, which ranked sixth in the league. He may need to bring those numbers up a bit more to have a better shot.
The other important statistic is how good the Raiders’ defense is as a whole. While Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett finished with fewer sacks than Crosby, he was the leader of arguably the best defense in the NFL, so he won the award.
The Raiders have to put a great defense around Crosby for him to have a real shot at winning the award. With the addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and the continued growth of the Raiders’ linebackers, the unit should be much improved, increasing Crosby’s odds.
Crosby has the fourth-best odds to win DPOY on several sportsbooks. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has the best odds, ranging from +500 to +600 on some sites.
There are many things that have to go right for Crosby to win the award, but those things are much more in reach than they have previously been. Crosby has the best chance to win the award in 2024 than he ever has.
