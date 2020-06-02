It Seems Gabe Jackson Will Return

by Tom LaMarre

A big question about the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2020 season seems to have been answered when Monday came and went, meaning right guard Gabe Jackson’s $9.35 salary for this season is guaranteed.

The 6-3, 335-pound Jackson said he didn’t know what was going to happen.

“I hadn’t heard anything, and you never know,” Jackson told Vic Tapur of The Athletic. “… It was a weird feeling, but I am very happy to be back. I’m really enjoying playing with those other guys (on the line), and I know we’re going to have some fun.”

The 29-year-old Jackson, who missed five games last season because of a knee injury and three in 2018 because of an elbow injury, is part of one of the best offensive lines in the NFL when all of them are healthy.

Center Rodney Hudson made the Pro Bowl for the third time and right tackle Trent Brown was selected for the first time last season, left guard Richie Incognito is a four-time Pro Bowler and third-year left tackle Kolton Miller has been very good at times.

“Like Richie said, we are going to be physical and lean on people,” said Jackson, who has started 83 of the 84 games in which he has played since the Raiders picked him in the third round (No. 81 overall) out of Mississippi State in 2014 NFL Draft. “This isn’t two-hand touch.”

The were reports that the Raiders were shopping Jackson in trade talks before the 2020 NFL Draft, and then they selected guard John Simpson of Clemson in the fourth round of the draft in addition to re-signing Denzelle Good, who finished off the 2019 season with Jackson injured.

But for now, it appears the job still belongs to Jackson.