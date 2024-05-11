Jackson Powers-Johnson Has Been Receiving Guidance From Las Vegas Raiders Teammates
The Las Vegas Raiders rookies are getting their first taste of the NFL as they took to the gridiron for rookie minicamp on Friday.
Just a few weeks ago, the draftees heard their names called, and now, it's already starting to settle in.
Being new on campus can be tough, but the Raiders have been making an effort to make their rookies feel welcome.
Raiders second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, in particular, has already had some veterans in his corner since arriving at the facility -- and even before that point as well.
"Maxx Crosby -- one that sticks out to me," Powers-Johnson told reporters on Friday. "He texted me right as I got drafted, and I was kind of like, 'Maxx texted me' [grin] But seeing him, getting to have lunch with him, kind of just him kind of telling me what's going to happen, what's going through the ropes, what the culture is, I mean, a guy like that and to be able to absorb knowledge from him is truly just a great opportunity as well.
"So, him, and then talked to Gardner [Minshew] a little bit here and there, and then, I actually played with Anthony Brown, who's a quarterback here, too. He was my -- last time I played left guard, he was at quarterback -- so, just getting to talk to him, reconnect with him and hearing about the building.
"And nothing but great things said by everybody here. And the coaching staff, the support staff, everybody in the Raiders organization has been truly just great to me and great to all the rookies. So, it's been a great time."
Powers-Johnson and Crosby share a passion for being a Raider, despite the former having not even been with the organization for an entire month yet. The rookie guard said the first-ever NFL game he attended was a Raiders game.
"Being able to put on these colors, put it on my helmet, put it on my chest, is truly a dream come true," Powers-Johnson said. "If you buy into the logo on the front, it's going to bless the name on the back. So, I'm just excited to play for the Raiders."
