Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXXI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Are the Las Vegas Raiders the biggest surprise of the 2021 NFL season so far?

· How good is Derek Carr?

· Are the Raiders winning with their defense?

· Are the Kansas City Chiefs as good as people thought?

· Will the Raiders overtake the Chiefs in 2021?

· Are the Denver Broncos for real? Are they as good as the Raiders or the Chiefs?

· Is Teddy Bridgewater an early surprise?

· Are the Indianapolis Colts the biggest disappointment in the NFL?

· How badly injured is Carson Wentz?

· Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, the best 1-2 defensive end tandem in the NFL?

· How big was the Silver and Black winning without Josh Jacobs?

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter