Jaguars Rave About the Raiders' Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have a talented but injury-riddled team that has struggled for most of the season. While the Raiders have many issues on both sides of the ball, their defense has continued to play well despite the adversity they face every week from opposing teams and the Raiders' struggling offense.
The Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game between two of the worst teams in the National Football League. However, it could be one of the more entertaining games of the weekend.
The matchup between both teams will directly impact the upcoming NFL Draft and multiple franchises. Either a win or a loss could alter the franchises of both teams, as both are in the running for one of the top draft spots this season.
Jaguars' offensive coordinator Press Taylor is not fooled by the Raiders' 2-12 record. He knows the Raiders have a respectable defense.
“They do a lot,” Taylor said. “They present a lot to you. I think the beauty of them is they can basically play all their schemes from any different personnel grouping. So, they're going to have something very specific to you. I think that's a little bit of the New England in Coach Graham's [Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham] background that you're going to come out in the first quarter, you're going to try to figure out how they're playing your 12 personnel, how they're playing your passing strength, how they're adjusting certain things, how they're building their fronts, because it's probably going to be something that we've maybe seen once this year or haven't necessarily seen on tape from them.
"But it gets pretty specific to you, how they view your scheme, your personnel. So, that's always the challenge, the chess match of trying to settle in to figure out what they're doing to you and how you're going to play. Then, they play really hard. There's a lot of pressure, probably more pressure on normal-down situations than we're used to seeing throughout the course of the year. So, that's always something you’ve got to get 11 guys seeing the same way and on the same page to have success.”
