Janarius Robinson Could Emerge as Under-the-Radar Contributor for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were excellent on the defensive line last season.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby led the way off the edge, Malcolm Koonce emerged on the opposite side and John Jenkins and Adam Butler were impressive on the interior.
Beyond that group, there was one player who may not have posted the stats but flashed as someone who could be an even bigger contributor in 2024.
Defensive end Janarius Robinson is back in Las Vegas for another year. He played in six games with the Raiders last season, starting two of them. He posted eight tackles, one for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack.
The 25-year-old was a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida State by the Minnesota Vikings. After spending time there and with the Philadelphia Eagles, Robinson joined the Silver and Black as a member of the practice squad.
Robinson made his first appearance in an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. The following week, he recorded a sack of Joshua Dobbs against his former team in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings.
While there was not much production after that, Robinson has all the tools to be a solid contributor off the edge as quality depth for the Raiders. He is a massive 6-foot-5, 260-pound man with impressive athleticism to explode off the edge.
That seems to be a common theme with Raiders edge rushers. Crosby, Koonce and Tyree Wilson are all incredible athletes who can get off the snap quickly. Robinson also fits that mold.
Wilson’s versatility allows him to play off the edge and on the interior. Robinson could see the field off the edge when he is rushing inside. Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham have to be excited to have so many talented edge rushers to deploy.
There is a lot of untapped potential for young Robinson. A raw, physical profile that the Raiders staff can mold into a player who can contribute in a reserve role. If all goes well, it’s possible Robinson could be more than just a quality depth piece.
While Robinson likely won’t get starters’ snaps, he has the potential to be someone who can regularly get after the quarterback as a third or fourth rusher.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.