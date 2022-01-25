Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker

The Las Vegas Raiders can get dependable help at the strong safety position in this year’s NFL Draft and Penn State Nittany Lion Jaquan Parker

The Las Vegas Raiders solidified one spot of their safety position by drafting last year’s Jim Thorpe award winner, safety Tre'von Moehrig in the second round.

The first three safeties in last year’s NFL draft were selected in the second round, Moehrig being the third safety taken.

In the upcoming draft, the Silver and Black can get dependable help aside from Moehrig by drafting Penn State’s safety Jaquan Brisker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker is, “One of the most physical safeties in the country. He made tons of big plays for Penn State's defense this past season and finished with a career-high 89.5 coverage grade.”

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound Nittany Lion was voted team captain and defensive MVP for the second consecutive year and earned various recognitions across the Big-10 and the rest of the country.

Brisker started playing high-safety in his early days in college and started moving down to play more in the box.

This season, Brisker tallied 64 tackles (38 solo), 5.5. tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in his super senior season.

“Brisker has the versatility in his game to play all over the defense. Most of his snaps come in the box, as well as playing over-the-top and in the slot– He has a quick trigger downhill to attack the box or line of scrimmage. NFL squads are always on the look for “tight end erasers” and Brisker has the physicality to play that role. He contributes on special teams, playing on the field goal unit. He’s a good processor of seeing and understanding what is going on in front of him. Seems to be a good leader and communicator at the back end of the defense. Possesses strong hands to shed blocks in the box,” NFL Draft Bible.

Brisker can bring a more consistent play at the Raiders secondary after injury-prone Johnathan Abram has been in and out of the line-up.

The Raiders will have a chance to pay closer attention in this year’s Reese's Senior Bowl, as Brisker has accepted the invitation to play.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter