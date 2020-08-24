SI.com
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XI

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

  • The NFL has a real problem as 77 positive tests for COVID-19 come back as false positives.
  • Veteran journalist Erin Andrews responds to those false positives.
  • Roger Goodell comments on Colin Kaepernick.
  • Earl Thomas gets cut and the NFL responds.
  • Lamar Jackson injury update.
  • The Cleveland Browns finally sign a Super Bowl MVP.
  • Inside the Patriots quarterback battle. Is it down to Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer?
  • What does linebacker Kyle Emanuel comments say about the current state of the Las Vegas Raiders?

