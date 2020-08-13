RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Jason Witten Likes What He Sees in Raiders Derek Carr

Jairo Alvarado

Veteran tight end Jason Witten speaks about having Derek Carr on a young and talented Raiders team.

The 17-year veteran signed with the Raiders this offseason, after spending 16 seasons with the Cowboys, and a year on the broadcasting booth for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

"There's strong leaders inside this locker room-- I've seen it on the offensive side of the ball with Rodney (Hudson) and of course Derek (Carr), and how they communicate and their understanding of the system," said Witten.

Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are building a great culture in Las Vegas. Witten, who has spent a short time with the Raiders this offseason, has seen players that love football work hard and take accountability.

"You know it's been a great resource for new players, young players alike to talk through those things and that's when good teams turn into great teams, and that's what coach Gruden and his staff are trying to build-- and I see 100 percent buy-in from the players."

Witten, who has caught passes from quarterbacks Tony Romo and Dak Prescott over his career, enters his first year with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr has been in excellent control of Gruden's system; he's been continually communicating with his teammates on what he wants out of the routes, and changing protections.

"I've really been impressed-- I mean just first off from the Zoom meetings for most of the offseason. You know it's a rigorous process that coach Gruden puts him through, I'm sure you guys are well aware of that but just recall the ability to get to certain plays," said Witten on working with Carr this offseason.

After Carr's comments on feeling disrespected by the media and other players around the league, Carr is entering the 2020 NFL season with a chip on his shoulder and will be out there to prove everybody wrong.

Witten continues to be impressed by his ability to get outside the pocket and create something with his legs. He can sling it, but he is most impressed by how he throws so accurately, leads, and sees the routes the same way receivers do.

Witten is excited to play football and ready to do whatever he needs to do to help his team win.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Super Star Jason Witten Gets New Start for Raiders

A super-star on the field and in the locker room Jason Witten gets a new start for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom LaMarre

Derek Carr Hopes to Give Raiders a Bit of Snake

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shows honor and respect for Silver and Black's legend Kenny "The Snake" Stabler.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is one of two players who will fill the void in the linebacker position. He posted solid stats for the Bears as a rotational player.

Hikaru Kudo

Greg Olson Reflects on Red Zone Raider Struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive general Greg Olson discussed the struggles of the Silver and Black in the red zone.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Derek Carr Expecting to be More Creative in 2020

Derek Carr is going to be more explosive and creative in 2020 leading the Raider. New weapons are a big reason why.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Right Guard Gabe Jackson

Right Guard Gabe Jackson has struggled with injury throughout his career. But his performance on the field will keep his starting job this season.

Hikaru Kudo

Derek Carr Leads Raiders Through Unprecedented Times

Derek Carr has led the Las Vegas Raiders brilliantly through the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Greg Olson Expects Henry Ruggs to Stretch the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson expects rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs to stretch the field and automatically make the offense better.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Right Guard John Simpson

Guard John Simpson joins the Raiders from Clemson, where he went 29-1 during his upperclassman years. Simpson will add much-needed depth to the guard position.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Greg Olson Excited for Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson finally have depth. That has opened the door for starter Derek Carr and backup Marcus Mariota to battle.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.