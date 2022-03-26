Raiders Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Jermaine Eluemunor

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing back a familiar face on the offensive line: Jermaine Eluemunor

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced on Friday the re-signing of offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

After spending last season with the team, Eluemunor re-joins the Silver and Black.

In 2021, Eluemunor joined the Raiders late in the offseason after trying out with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The 6-4, 345-pound offensive lineman played in 14 games with three starts for the Silver and Black.

He was a major contributor early in the season when the Raiders dealt with injuries on the right side of the offensive line.

Eluemunor had a total of 266 offensive snaps last season, 178 pass blocks and 88 run blocks according to Pro Football Focus.

Eluemunor tested the free agency market and decided to return to Las Vegas for another try.

He reunites with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels from his stint with the New England Patriots (2019-20).

A fifth-round (159th overall) selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 NFL Draft, Eluemunor has appeared in 53 games with 14 starts over his career.

He played right tackle in Baltimore, but after suffering a major injury, he lost the position and would get released.

Eluemunor is a versatile lineman who can play guard and tackle.

A native of London, England, Eluemunor played three seasons at Texas A&M (2014-16) after transferring from Lackawanna College (2012-13). He appeared in 25 games with 12 starts for Texas A&M, playing at both tackle and guard for the Aggies.

Eluemunor grew up playing soccer, rugby, and flag football in London.

He chose to sign with the Raiders last year without knowing anything about the city of Las Vegas.

With a year under his belt, he returns to Sin City and helps add valuable depth at an offensive line that will be facing plenty of elite pass rushers next season.

