John Brown Ready to Impact the Silver and Black

Free-agent wide receiver John Brown loves being a Las Vegas Raider and will impact the team in many ways on and off the field.

The decision of veteran wide receiver John Brown to join the Las Vegas Raiders had more to do than just money and location.

His decision to play for the Silver and Black was solely based on which quarterback he would like to play with, and Derek Carr was one of them.

This offseason allowed Brown to work and communicate with Carr and work on things before heading to training camp.

“The relationship is working out well," Brown said. "He reminds me of Carson Palmer, who takes that veteran role, and he believes in his guys and gives his guys chances. So just to be around him, it’s a blessing.

Brown played under Palmer his first four seasons in the NFL from 2014-2017 in Arizona.

The style of the offense under head coach Jon Gruden also was important for Brown.

Last season, veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was looking to bounce back and rejuvenate his career with the Silver and Black.

Agholor turned out to have a career season with the Raiders. During the offseason, he signed with the New England Patriots, opening a roster spot on the team.

Brown’s addition to the roster will bring experience to a group of young players ready to make a name for themselves.

“This is an exciting group, we got a bunch of guys that come in and they’re ready to work, but the thing is, none of us have much of a big name, so it’s all a prove to point to everybody and we got to come out and execute every day,” Brown said.

One of those players ready to make a name for himself is second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Brown said Ruggs has improved his route running skills and has shown his speed on the field. Brown is a speedy receiver, but he says Ruggs is much faster.

Having a player like him beside Ruggs should help him, and the rest of the receivers develop into something special.

