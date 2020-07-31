RaiderMaven
Raiders Coach Jon Gruden on Marcus Mariota's Rehab

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- It is nearly impossible in the modern NFL to win at a high level without two quarterbacks.  

There is an adage in football that, if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one. So how do those two philosophies co-exist?

If you can't decide on a quarterback, you have confusion, and that is not good. You need two outstanding ones with the way injuries play out in the world's most violent sport.

Despite what some pundits say, the Raiders do not have a quarterback controversy. The starter's role is Derek Carr, by the words of Jon Gruden. But, Marcus Mariota is an excellent quarterback, and after an injury-riddled 2019, the Raider signed him, and they are excited to have him.

Coach Gruden discussed his rehab in glowing terms. "I've been impressed. The No. 1 thing with Marcus was to get healthy. He had a shoulder problem. He had an ankle problem. It's a real credit to him to get injury rehab done during all of this social distancing and the distraction of finding a doctor and being safe. He did a great job of getting himself healthy and learning our system. That'll give him a chance to be Marcus Mariota."

