Jon Gruden Tight-Lipped on Las Vegas Raiders

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- As the Las Vegas Raiders packed up to move to the desert, little did they know what was in store. Sure they knew they had to find new schools for their children and homes for their family, but who would have thought of the devastation that is COVID-19.

So with spring practice gone and preseason games eliminated, head coaches like the Raiders' Jon Gruden have to be more quiet than usual. With so little happening in public, there is no need for him to help opponents, who unlike past years, are genuinely clueless.

"I'm not going to give anybody any billboard material," Gruden said. "We're a young team, and we're improving. Our guys are working hard. I think you've seen that yourself. Our young draft choices, a couple of them, have taken steps forward. A couple of them we are still waiting on, but we are getting better, and I'm proud of the way our guys are working together on the practice field every day."

Gruden expounded on why he doesn't want to say what he was most happy with during camp.

"I'm not going to say anything, unfortunately," Gruden added. "No one knows unless I tell them. We don't have access to study anybody else's players honestly, so why should we go out and tell anybody who's doing well and who isn't. One of the things you've got to be careful of right now is what you say, and we are just going to kind of keep our lips tight and say we've had a very competitive camp and we're seeing progress."

Gruden is a talker. He is a communicator, so another causality of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the ball coach is very tight-lipped.

