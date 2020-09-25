Exclusive Podcast:  Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs

Henderson, Nev. -- After the Las Vegas Raiders upset win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, a tradition continued that only recently many believed was in trouble.

The Raiders talented young running back Josh Jacobs was able to exchange jerseys with the Saints Alvin Kamara. With all of the concerns and safety protocols surrounding COVID-19, this time-honored tradition almost didn't happen.

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven took time yesterday for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Jacobs. He joined us to take questions that the Raider Nation had sent me for him, as well as taking the time to answer several from Raider Maven.

In this exclusive podcast, we talk about numerous things, such as:

·What was it like to play in Allegiant Stadium?

·

Where does he find his passion for the game?

·

How good is Derek Carr?

· Who does he pattern his running style after?

We discuss so much more in this podcast, so please take the time to enjoy it now, above.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New England Patriots Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: New England -5.5

