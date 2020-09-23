Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders on Path to Greatness

The legendary Raider players have set some high milestones records over its franchise, some that seemed never to be broken by newer players, but one player on its current roster is reaching and surpassing those milestones.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is not only surpassing, but it’s exceeding those records and is on the road of becoming the Raiders best running back in franchise history.

Jacobs has recently rushed for more yards than any other Raiders running back in their first 15 NFL games.

His career had started with 294 rushing attempts for 1331 rushing yards and ten touchdowns, nearly 300 more yards than Marcus Allen when he began as the Raiders running back.

Allen’s first 15 games began with 1,043 rushing yards, and currently holds the Raiders franchise all-time rushing record with 8,545 rushing yards.

Even the great Bo Jackson rallied just 1,003 in his first 15 career games as a Raider in 1987. Ending his short career, only playing 38 games and rushing for 2,782 yards.

Jacobs career has begun with a promising start; his rookie campaign in 2019, Jacobs played a total of 13 games due to an injury but was able to rally 1,150 yards, most by any rookie running back, and finished eighth among all rushers.

In his first two games of the 2020 NFL season, he has carried the ball 52 times for 181 yards, with three rushing scores.

Jacobs currently sits at the 23rd spot of the Raiders career rushing leaders and fifth among all rushing leaders in 2020.

The feature back looks to be on his way to another season with over 1,000 yards rushing. He sits in contention of winning the rushing title for 2020.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New England Patriots next Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: New England -6.5

