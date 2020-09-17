SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs Earns More Accolades

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the first player to be awarded the Snickers Hungry Player of the Week after his stellar performance in week one against the Panthers.

The featured running back started the season exactly where he left off a year ago, outperforming on the field.

It sure looks like Jacobs had a Snickers right before the game started as he finished the day with 25 carries for 93 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, adding four receptions for 46 yards.

The Raider running back is already licking up accolades in just his first game of the season. Jacobs leads the way as the Raiders starting running back who was drafted in the first round a year ago, rushed for 1,150 yards and fell short of the NFL's Rookie of the Year.

Snickers brings back their signature chain, the iced-out chain that highlights the word "HUNGRY" and the iconic "S" from the Snickers brand logo, created by famed jeweler Ben Baller.

This year's chain is bigger and better, including more than 31 carats of 2,374 brilliant-cut diamonds, blue sapphires, and red rubies.

Throughout the season, Snickers and NFL players will be passing the Snickers chain from one player to the next when they are awarded as the Hungry Player of the Week.

Last years' recipients were:

● Marquise Brown

● Eddy Piñeiro

● Cooper Kupp

● Gardner Minshew

● Will Fuller

● Stefon Diggs

● DeMarcus Lawrence

● Tevin Coleman

● Tyler Lockett

● Chris Godwin

● Taysom Hill

● Emmanuel Sanders

● Stephon Gilmore

Jacobs, already recognized as an elite running back, hopes this is the first of many awards for the star running back.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Stop Carolina Panthers 34-30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was exceptional, but the defense led by Clelin Ferrell rose up to stop the Carolina Panthers.

Tom LaMarre

by

tstom

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: Week One

We take time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions after a week one win over the Carolina Panthers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Daniel Carlson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Placekicker Daniel Carlson was named AFC Special Teams Player on the Week for his performance against the Panthers.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Cornerback Nevin Lawson Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed Nevin Lawson to the 53-man roster as they march towards Monday Night Football.

Jairo Alvarado

PODCAST: Saints News Network, Raider Maven Predict Week Two

Take a look ahead in this podcast featuring Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network publisher Kyle Mosley and Raider Maven's Hondo Carpenter at the big game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Have Some Work to Do in Week 2

The Raiders defense has some work to do after they struggled against the Panthers in Week 1.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Best Thing About Johnathan Abram’s vs. Carolina Panthers

Safety Johnathan Abram was amazing versus the Carolina Panthers and the best part is that he is still healthy.

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

Previewing The New Orleans Saints Key Defensive Players

The New Orleans Saints have several impact defenders the Las Vegas Raiders will need to account for on Monday Night Football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Five Things to Watch Week Two for Las Vegas Raiders

Here are five quick takeaways for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into week two versus the New Orleans Saints.

Jairo Alvarado