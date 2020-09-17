Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs Earns More Accolades

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the first player to be awarded the Snickers Hungry Player of the Week after his stellar performance in week one against the Panthers.

The featured running back started the season exactly where he left off a year ago, outperforming on the field.

It sure looks like Jacobs had a Snickers right before the game started as he finished the day with 25 carries for 93 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, adding four receptions for 46 yards.

The Raider running back is already licking up accolades in just his first game of the season. Jacobs leads the way as the Raiders starting running back who was drafted in the first round a year ago, rushed for 1,150 yards and fell short of the NFL's Rookie of the Year.

Snickers brings back their signature chain, the iced-out chain that highlights the word "HUNGRY" and the iconic "S" from the Snickers brand logo, created by famed jeweler Ben Baller.

This year's chain is bigger and better, including more than 31 carats of 2,374 brilliant-cut diamonds, blue sapphires, and red rubies.

Throughout the season, Snickers and NFL players will be passing the Snickers chain from one player to the next when they are awarded as the Hungry Player of the Week.

Last years' recipients were:

● Marquise Brown

● Eddy Piñeiro

● Cooper Kupp

● Gardner Minshew

● Will Fuller

● Stefon Diggs

● DeMarcus Lawrence

● Tevin Coleman

● Tyler Lockett

● Chris Godwin

● Taysom Hill

● Emmanuel Sanders

● Stephon Gilmore

Jacobs, already recognized as an elite running back, hopes this is the first of many awards for the star running back.

