Josh McDaniels and the Raiders Prepare For Overachieving Seahawks

When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the off-season, the consensus from fans around the NFL was that Seattle was in a rebuild mode.

That, however, has not been the case, as Seattle has jumped out to a 6-4 record through 11 weeks and is tied for first place in the NFC West heading into its Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

To Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, the Seahawks' start hasn't been much of a surprise.

"Every time I've had a chance to compete against Coach Carroll's teams, No. 1, they play really hard," McDaniels said. "No. 2, they always have personnel that fits their system and their scheme almost perfectly. I mean, going back years. I've competed against [Pete Carroll] a number of times. They do a great job of putting players on the team who fit what they want to do. And so, when they change from people who everybody knows to somebody else who maybe isn't as well known, I don't think they look at it like: ‘Oh, man, we've got to take two steps back.’ I think they've done a good job of evaluating the players they're putting on the roster, and those players are ready to take over when it's their time. And so, I see that again.

"I can't say enough about what [quarterback] Geno [Smith] has been able to do. I've competed against him a number of times, too, and then you see him having a fantastic year. Great decisions, accurate with the ball, completed at higher percentage than anybody in the league, and he's got good players to distribute it to. He just looks in such comfort, knows where he's going with the football all the time, running their offense very well. And their defense, is typical of Pete's defense. They are after the ball on every play, do a great job of trying to get it off you. Ball security is going to be paramount again this week. But their style, the way they play, how aggressive they are, it's really been the same every time I've watched them and gotten ready to compete against them. It looks like the same thing."

