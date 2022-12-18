Josh McDaniels on Raiders Signing Guard Netane Muti

The Las Vegas Raiders have been quick to act when it's come to the waiver wire this season, adding timely necessities week after week.

The most recent addition was offensive guard Netane Muti, who had been a member of the Denver Broncos the last three seasons.

"A very interesting guy," said Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels in his Friday press conference. "We had obviously some feeling for him for a while now and if that situation presented itself on the roster, if we needed to do something like that, we kind of have Dave [Ziegler] and his crew -- Champ [Kelly], those guys -- who have those lists ready to go at all times if it becomes shorthanded. Yesterday was a good day for us to be able to see some of those guys in pads, doing some blocking and those types of things.

"So we're excited about working with him, for sure. We only have what we have on the roster, so there's a chance that he's going to be active and if we have to do it in a pinch, then we would. He's on a crash course right now, that's this time of the year in general with guys who just got added to your football team. We have somebody on the staff who's kind of helping him catch up as much as we can, and he's really doing a good job of cramming. We also have some other guys on the practice squad who have already been through this who are being very unselfish with their time and spending extra time with those guys at night. So, it's being a good teammate."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.