Study shows Las Vegas Raider fans supporting the hiring of Josh McDaniels

A study concluded the Las Vegas that Raider fans were the most supportive of hiring their next head coach Josh McDaniels

The NFL offseason had nine franchises looking for head coaches, with the Las Vegas Raiders being among one of them.

After the hiring of all head coaching vacancies, a study conducted by Pickswise showed which fan base was the more happy and supported of their head coaching hire.

“Using our social media analytics tool, Pickswise analyzed over 72,000 tweets that were aimed at the new coach signings between January 13 and February 17, in an effort to determine how the new coaches have been received by the fans,” Pickwise said.

The study concluded the Raiders fan base as the happiest and most supported of the hiring of the franchise's next head coach, Josh McDaniels.

Raider Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and it showed as they were the most involved fan base in the research.

“McDaniels joins the Raiders from the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowl titles, and it seems fans are happy with the new addition. The tweets analyzed showed that nearly 75 percent of the tweets had a positive response to the new signing,” Pickwise added.

From all the nine hirings, the Houston Texans fans were the most disappointed with almost a third (31.98 percent) of tweets were negative over hiring their new head coach, Lovie Smith.

McDaniels brings in the winning culture of New England to Las Vegas, and Raider Nation will be hoping to see him replicate that same success he had with the Patriots.

The Raiders finished the 2021 season with a 10-7 record and a Wildcard spot but were eliminated by the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raider Nation seems to be excited about what the future holds for the Raiders under the direction of McDaniels.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter