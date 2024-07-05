[JULY 5] REPORT: What Are The Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios For Raiders in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to be excited about in 2024. Head coach Antonio Pierce has built a roster with General Manager Tom Telesco that could be explosive and catch the league by surprise. Much of the media is sleeping on the Raiders, however, citing concerns from the quarterback room to a new unproven offense to the defensive backfield.
The actual performance on the field will be the measuring stick, of course, but what exactly can the Silver and Black faithful expect this coming season? Yahoo! Sports' Frank Schwab outlined what he saw as the best and "nightmare" scenarios for the Raiders in 2024. Schwab acknowledged Pierce's success as head coach last season, leading the team to a record above .500 when he took over. Schwab also credited a better quarterback situation this season compared to last.
"The Raiders weren't great last season, but it's not like they got to eight wins with a lot of lucky breaks," Schwab wrote. "They played at about the level of an 8-9 team over the course of the year. Perhaps Gardner Minshew II is an upgrade over the 2023 Raiders quarterbacks, Davante Adams has another huge season, Brock Bowers has a Sam LaPorta-type rookie season, the defensive line takes off with Christian Wilkins playing next to Maxx Crosby and all that momentum Antonio Pierce was building carries over to this season. If those things happen, it can't be that outrageous to believe that the Raiders could be in playoff contention. It's not as big of a leap from last season as you might think."
Schwab's point about the Raiders not being far from playoff contention is correct. The team is even better than last season, and last season, it was good enough to go 8-9 despite a complete turnaround at quarterback, head coach, and general manager midseason.
The team managed 63 points against the Los Angeles Chargers, which is no small feat in the NFL no matter the opponent, and earned a controlling victory in Kansas City. All under Pierce. And the roster improved this offseason with the acquisition of Wilkins and big draft picks like Bowers and interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The Raiders boast one of the best front sevens in the league, and an offense with vast potential. However, there is still a worst-case "nightmare" scenario for the Silver and Black. In the NFL, that could be just as likely. Even then, Schwab believes a "disastrous season" is "hard to envision."
"If Pierce has a horrendous season, the Raiders can fire him and move on easily," Schwab wrote. "If the Raiders can't find a quarterback, that's expected and then they know they need to acquire one next offseason. It would be disappointing to waste another season of Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, but nobody is expecting the Raiders to win much this season. It's an unusual spot, with the Raiders hoping that they make some strides with an eye on what things will look like when the quarterback plan presents itself."
It will come down to the quarterback, according to Schwab. But the Raiders are high on Aidan O'Connell, whom Schwab failed to mention in both scenarios, and Minshew is a capable option as well. The roster speaks for itself -- it's good enough to win football games on its own. As Schwab's writing implies, the Raiders are built to last.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.