SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Steps Up In Monster Win

Jairo Alvarado

The Raiders defense took a huge step toward correcting the mistakes that led to losses in the last few weeks. 

As the Silver and Black went up against the high-power offense of the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, they knew it would be a shootout, and it would be up to them to help pick up a win in Arrowhead.

The entire Raiders defense was on full display this Sunday and executed well-enough to hand Mahomes his first interception and loss of the season.

Collectively the entire Raiders defense did their best to contain Mahomes. While they did allow three long passes of 30 yards or more, the Raiders stopped the Chiefs from putting up the board's points.

Mahomes's two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown were not enough to win the game. 

Raiders safety Jeff Heath handed Mahomes his first interception of the season, and the Raiders generated enough pass rush and came up big on sacking Mahomes three times.

The Raiders and Chiefs went to the half tied at 24 points, and with a scoreless third quarter by both teams, the defense stepped up and just allowed eight points in the entire fourth quarter.

Mahomes' supporting cast tried to help; Travis Kelce picked up eight receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown. While speedster Tyreek Hill only received three receptions for 78 yards.

Most impressively, the Raiders limited the run game; rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was held to 40 yards and the entire Chiefs offense to 80 rushing yards.

The longest rush allowed was a 10-yard touchdown run by Hill.

The young Raiders secondary is starting to play well, and this week it truly showed Raider Nation what the team could do if they execute the game plan. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
RaiderX
RaiderX

They looked a lot better this week. I saw guys swarming to the football. I saw guys making good tackles. I saw the defensive line pressuring Mahomes constantly. I saw good coverage. I saw the defense play the entire game and not in spurts. I saw great effort. As Raider fans, that's all we've been asking for. Today, they played with heart. Great job!!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Thread

This is the official game thread for Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Upset Kansas City Chiefs 40-32

The Las Vegas Raiders played their best game of the season at the right time in a 40-32 road win at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom LaMarre

A Taste of Protection for Derek Carr

Derek Carr finally got the protection he was looking for with the return of Trent Brown. With protection, he threw six 20+ yard passes against the Chiefs.

Hikaru Kudo

Recap Las Vegas Raiders Upset Of Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders showed they could beat the best in the league in taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders Rushing Game Continues to Find Success

The rushing game has been consistently successful for the Raiders. Both Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker was successful on the field Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

Keys, Predictions Las Vegas Raiders Vs Kansas City Chiefs

Here are the keys to a potential Las Vegas Raiders win and final predictions for Sunday against the world champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Turnovers Critical For Las Vegas Raiders Upset Win Today

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to enter Arrowhead Stadium today and get the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, turnovers will be the key.

Jairo Alvarado

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo makes his Week 5 predictions between the Raiders and Chiefs.

Hikaru Kudo

by

shaggzfate

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Raiders (2-2) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on rival Chiefs (4-0). Here's how to watch and listen to today's game.

Hikaru Kudo

Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders at the Quarter Mark

With 25% of the 2020 season over, we take a close look at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK