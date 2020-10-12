Las Vegas Raiders Defense Steps Up In Monster Win

The Raiders defense took a huge step toward correcting the mistakes that led to losses in the last few weeks.

As the Silver and Black went up against the high-power offense of the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, they knew it would be a shootout, and it would be up to them to help pick up a win in Arrowhead.

The entire Raiders defense was on full display this Sunday and executed well-enough to hand Mahomes his first interception and loss of the season.

Collectively the entire Raiders defense did their best to contain Mahomes. While they did allow three long passes of 30 yards or more, the Raiders stopped the Chiefs from putting up the board's points.

Mahomes's two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown were not enough to win the game.

Raiders safety Jeff Heath handed Mahomes his first interception of the season, and the Raiders generated enough pass rush and came up big on sacking Mahomes three times.

The Raiders and Chiefs went to the half tied at 24 points, and with a scoreless third quarter by both teams, the defense stepped up and just allowed eight points in the entire fourth quarter.

Mahomes' supporting cast tried to help; Travis Kelce picked up eight receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown. While speedster Tyreek Hill only received three receptions for 78 yards.

Most impressively, the Raiders limited the run game; rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was held to 40 yards and the entire Chiefs offense to 80 rushing yards.

The longest rush allowed was a 10-yard touchdown run by Hill.

The young Raiders secondary is starting to play well, and this week it truly showed Raider Nation what the team could do if they execute the game plan.

