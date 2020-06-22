2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, I'll preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and take a look into each opponent. In week 5, the Raiders are against rival Andy Reid and the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs.

Super Bowl Champions… Now what?

No, it's not Disney World. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs squad already did that after they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

Now it's all about continuing the momentum they set themselves last year. Look at it this way. 24-year old Mahomes led the Chiefs to the franchise's second Super Bowl win. Reid won the Super Bowl for the first time in his coaching career after 21 seasons. They have proven to the world that the Chiefs, led by Reid and Mahomes, can win it all. Now it's time to do it again.

During the off-season, there's not much to say about the Arrowheads. They need to keep their head low and play the same football they did last year. Simple as that.

Raiders Chance to Make a Statement

As a Raiders fan, you must want to walk up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and ask him why the Raiders have to play against their rival and defending Super Bowl Champions before the way-too-early bye week. But apparently, the NFL gods said, "Vegas, it's time to make a statement at the Land of Oz… I mean, Kansas."

In all seriousness, Raiders fans pray it won't land up like the "Land of Oz." The Raiders are up against one of, if not the best offense in the entire league. Mahomes has wide receiver Damien Hill and Sammy Watkins as targets down the field, the buff yet versatile tight end Travis Kelce and behind him is running back Damien Williams. It's the package deal.

What do the Raiders have going for them? Well, they have an opportunity to go into the bye week on a positive note. A rebuilding squad like Las Vegas could use a touchdown or two against the Kansas City defensive line featuring defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones, who combined for 17 sacks last season.

It won't be easy, but it's not impossible.

