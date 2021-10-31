Kenyan Drake the Raiders Not-So-Secret Weapon

Since the departure of Jon Gruden from the Las Vegas Raiders, Kenyan Drake has emerged as the Silver and Black's not-so-secret weapon.

The Las Vegas Raiders run game came to life against the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to the great effort of the offensive line.

The offensive line has seen its struggles all season long, but for the second time, this season the Raiders rushed for over 100 yards.

"They just continue to take charge. Obviously, there was a formidable opponent in the D-line, but they was able to wear them down for four quarters, and we were able to just run behind them and be relentless in that attack," said running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake finished the game with 14 carries, rushing for 69 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles were committing to stop the run early, stacking 9 to 10 players in the box, and the Raiders responded well with play-action passes that eventually opened up the running lanes for the backs to make some big plays.

"It starts with them, the O-line; you can only go as far as they go," said Drake.

When the Raiders offensive line manages to have a balanced attack, the offense becomes unpredictable, creating a lot of success across the entire team.

"I just like the fact that they're just continuing to grow and keep getting better because, like I said, I don't want to sound like a broken record, but we're only going to go as far as they go," said Drake.

The Raiders have plenty of playmakers on offense, but this team's success will solely depend on the development and improvement of the offensive line.

