Moving On, a Tough lesson to Learn

A lesson Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake learned in his career is that in the NFL you need to put away what happened last week and get ready for the following week.

The Raiders were embarrassed at home last Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs on national TV, which left a bad taste in their mouths, but as they prepare for next week's game, they have to put on hold the Chiefs and focus on their next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

“As cliche as it sounds, Any Given Sunday, I feel like what I've learned in this league in the six years I've been here, it's a season within a week. Every week you got to pretty much clean, go to the game with a clean slate. And then also expect the unexpected when you're playing against a new opponent,” said Drake.

If the Silver and Black plan to pick things up, this week is the week to do it, before they start to fall behind in the playoff run.

“Obviously it is a little different when you have a kind of familiar opponent, a divisional opponent but playing against a team like the Bengals this week, they got a young quarterback. Obviously they're in the same position that we're in, fighting to continue to stay in playoff contention. So we got to continue to go out there and just play our best game, because we know we're going to get their best and we got to make sure we continue to defend home turf,” Drake added.

As the league looks at the start of week 11, the AFC currently has 11 teams with 5 or 6 wins, including both the Bengals and the Raiders. Both teams share a 5-4 record, they’re both coming off a two-game losing streak and are in a position to bounce back and contend for a playoff spot.

But trouble in the offensive line, inconsistent run play, and penalties have put the Raiders offense in a bad position to move the ball forward and put points on the board.

“It's hard to beat teams where you're beating yourself and that's what I'm focused on this week, is continue to go out there and doing the things that we know we can do, but also, don't kind of shoot ourselves in the foot when we kind of have that momentum because at the end of the day, they get paid to stop us on the other side of the ball,” Drake said.

It has been a tough stretch for the Raiders with all the outside noise, but come Sunday, the Raiders have an opportunity to show everyone that they can block the outside noise and turn the page with a win, and salvage their season before it’s too late.

