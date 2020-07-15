RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders with the Best Pass Blocking in the NFL

Jairo Alvarado

As training camp approaches, the Raiders will enter with the best pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL.

According to PFF, the Raiders rank at the top of the list for pass block protection and 11th-best offensive line in the league.

Continuity is one of the most important aspects any team needs to have to succeed and, most importantly, in the offensive line.

Luckily for the Raiders, they’re returning all five starters from a year ago.

A group that gave up 29 sacks in 2019, eight-least in the NFL, is poised to improve this year.

A number far better than 2018, when they surrendered 52 sacks, fifth-most in the league.

The Raiders offensive line will continue to be anchored by the best center in the NFL-- Rodney Hudson, a much improved left tackle Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Gabe Jackson, and Trent Brown.

In 2019, the Raiders finished in the middle of the ranks at both the pass and run blocking. Dealing with injuries, the Raiders did a great job filling in those holes and managed to finish at No.15 in pass blocking and 18th in run blocking.

Raiders’ center Rodney Hudson was named best center in the league for the fifth year in a row. His 92.1 grade as a pass-blocker leads the NFL.

Left guard Richie Incognito returned to the NFL to post the highest pass-blocking grade of his career at 88.5 — ranked second-best among guards.

