HOFer Praises Potential Raiders QB Targets
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency.
They have not had stability at the quarterback position in a couple of years.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Silver and Black also have to make the right picks in early and late rounds, not just in the first. The Raiders are looking for players who fit the scheme of their new head coach. The Raiders have to build another good draft class.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will have a major say on who the Raiders select at quarterback in the draft. Brady has made it clear that he likes when rookie quarterbacks come into a situation where they can sit and learn from a veteran quarterback instead of instantly starting.
One Hall of Fame quarterback likes what he is seeing from a quarterback that the Raiders can select in the draft.
Kurt Warner has been watching tape on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and he is impressed.
"Been watching the last 4 games for top NFL Draft QBs & Will Howard had the BEST 4 game stretch of any QB I’ve watched so far - and it really wasn’t even that close!! Great throws, consistent accuracy, downfield throws, good reads, multiple concepts, etc…" said Warner on X/Twitter.
Howard is on the Raiders' radar, but most analysts and experts have him going in the late rounds of next month's draft.
The Silver and Black have an advantage over other teams looking at Howard. The Raiders new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was with Howard last season at Ohio State as his coordinator as well. Kelly will let the Raiders know if they should select Howard higher than anyone else would.
"I just went back and watched a little INT tape & my biggest comments is: Details, Details, Details," added Warner. "I always say every INT has its own story, but often it’s lack of details in play design or improper details with route running (as I would do it, meaning ways to help QB) leading to many INTs!"
"Still a number are bad QB decisions - but I would argue the other 2 are responsible more often!"
