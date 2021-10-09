NFL Early Season MVP Candidates

The NFL season is in its fifth week, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Kyler Murray, and Matthew Stafford are in the early running for MVP honors.

4. Justin Herbert

Herbert had a lot to live up to this season after winning the Offensive Player of the Year award last season. With not much of a surprise, the 23-year-old has done so, and it’s been more than enough for his name to come up in the early MVP conversation.

Herbert is coming off a huge Monday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders, in which he threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Overall, he’s throwing for 294.5 yards per game on the season and has led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 3-1 start.

3. Derek Carr

QB Derek Carr has been sensational so far this season. He leads the league in passing yards per game with 349.8 and has led the Raiders to their best start since 2016.

Week 4’s Monday night loss was his first subpar performance thus far, but it only furthered the argument that when he thrives, the team does as well. That’s where “most valuable” truly comes into play.

2. Matthew Stafford

Stafford has fit right in his new home in Los Angeles. The yearly debate questioning whether Stafford is an elite quarterback or not can be put to bed, as the 13-year NFL veteran is dominating defenses on a winning team.

The QB is fourth in the league in passing yards per game with 305.5 while also having thrown a total of 11 touchdowns. He also has the third-best QB rating in the league (117.6).

The Rams stand at 4-1 after Thursday night’s win against the Seattle Seahawks.

1. Kyler Murray

Murray has been the clear-cut MVP front-runner week after week. In just his third season, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year has a QB rating of 115.0 and is averaging 318.3 passing yards per game. He’s also thrown 10 touchdowns on the season.

Murray is a threat on the ground as well, making it very difficult for defenses to contain him. He’s led the Arizona Cardinals to a strong 4-0 start and has them sitting at the top of the NFC West.

