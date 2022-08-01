Josh McDaniels: The Time of Day We Practice Is Important

When out in the middle of the Nevada desert, staying cool and hydrated become two things that are especially important to keep track of.

“You know, it's funny because I've studied temperature and humidity, maybe more than I've ever thought about doing that too,” Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. “And, when you look at it, you're going to get these days, as you all know, and then you may get a day where it's in the low 90s and it's a little different.”

All of that studying by McDaniels led to one conclusion.

Practice in the morning when it’s cool.

“I think practicing in the morning is the right thing to do, certainly for our team,” McDaniels said. “We've kind of set it up or tried to set it up the right way and hopefully it's the right decision to make. But if we need to move the mornings back because we have to have morning meetings, following a day off then we're going to go inside.”

McDaniels says if practices get held back to later in the day, the team won’t be practicing in triple-digit temperatures. The idea is to get practice in during the morning and to make that a consistent thing.

“We've told the players, that's just so that if we have to move the day back, we're not trying to get out there in 115 as much as we can prevent it,” McDaniels said. “We're going to start early, try to get our work in. If we need to adjust that for some reason, whether that's temperature or some other factor then we'll try to make a smart decision and do it. But guys are in early, we're used to working early at this point in time.”

The other thing the Silver and Black staff will be conscious about is making sure all players are hydrated well.

“We'll start with that and hopefully we do a good job of hydrating,” McDaniels said. “The medical people did a great job of going through the entire thing yesterday about hydration, awareness of heat-related illnesses, those kinds of things. So, we'll be on top of that, and continue to try to do the right things prior to getting out there, which is I think the really the big key.”

