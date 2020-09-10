SI.com
RaiderMaven
Injury Reports from Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

With the season opener between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers only three days away, more emphasis is going to be put on injury reports by fans to see who may or may not be playing.

According to the most recent injury reports from both teams though, it seems like they should each have nearly all of their players available for Sunday.

Both injury reports came out yesterday. For the Raiders, the only limited participants due to injury were cornerback Damon Arnette, offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

Arnette’s injury might be the most significant since it’s related to the broken thumb he sustained last week in practice. Considering he still is practicing at all is a good sign that he could work through the injury moving forward.

As for Brown and Collins, they were dealing with calf and thigh injuries respectively. Everyone else that was on the list who had an injury, like Nelson Agholor (groin), fully practiced.

Rodney Hudson, Richie Incognito, and Jason Witten didn’t practice, but all of those were not related to an injury.

The Panthers actually had more players on their report, but ironically enough all but one were full participants in their Wednesday practice.

The only player that did not practice was guard Dennis Daley, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said of Daley: “I don’t really know how long to say for Dennis. I don’t know if it’s day-to-day or even longer.”

Other than Daley, all other Panthers players as of now are on track to play. So, it seems that both teams will have a full compliment heading into Sunday, which should only make for the best game possible.

