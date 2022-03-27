Raiders Season Review: OLB Kyler Fackrell

The Las Vegas Raiders can boast one of the better pass rushing duos in the NFL with defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Good defensive lines are usually ones that can feature several players who can get to the quarterback, though.

Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who signed with the Raiders as a free agent recently, can certainly provide pressure off the bench, with a double-digit sack season on his resume.

That came in 2018 when Fackrell played for the Green Bay Packers, finishing with a career-high 42 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Unfortunately for Fackrell, he hasn't come close to approaching those totals since, with eight sacks in the last three seasons.

Changing three teams in the last three years hasn't helped, as Fackrell's snap count has fluctuated.

Fackrell has played 43 percent or less of his team's snaps on defense two of the last three seasons and hasn't played a full season in each of the last two.

Even with that, he's still been able to have some impact as a rotational pass rusher.

Fackrell had 11 combined sacks and pressures last season despite playing limited snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, it was good enough for Frackell to have the 35th-best pass-rush grade last year.

Fackrell has shown he can be effective in a limited role, which likely won't change that much with the Raiders.

It doesn't mean Fackrell can't be any less impactful, considering his ability to spell the Raiders on the edge and contribute on special teams.

As long as he can stay healthy, Fackrell could be the Raiders' first pass rush option off the bench.

