NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Elijah Moore

Ole Miss top slot receiver Elijah Moore has the attention of the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL Draft.

We previewed one of the most talented wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft recently in Purdue’s Rondale Moore.

At the same time, Moore comes with questions, mainly having to do with his height and durability.

Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore possesses similar talents, with that also coming in a 5-9, 185- pound frame.

But this Moore doesn’t bring the same kind of injury issues, making him arguably a more secure prospect heading into the draft.

After growing into a bigger role over the course of his freshman and sophomore seasons, Moore had a big breakout last year. In only eight games, he had 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.

Moore's receptions and yards both ranked second in the SEC in 2020, and he also earned Consensus All-American status.

Along with that, he was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the third-best receiver in college football in 2020.

Moore has all of the qualities of a successful slot receiver. He has great speed and quickness, making him a legitimate deep threat from anywhere on the field.

Despite his size, he isn’t afraid to get physical, evidenced by the 11 contested catches he had last season.

Moore doesn’t drop the ball and was the primary weapon that Lane Kiffin’s offense relied on last season.

His size, though, will still make teams think his ceiling doesn’t go any higher than that of a slot receiver.

To be fair, Moore didn’t play on the outside much last year, and he has taken advantage of the scheme working to get him open.

Still, his talent is evident, and he would likely be a boon to any offense.

That includes the Las Vegas Raiders, who could draft Moore and have him make his living underneath while Henry Ruggs III blows the top off of defenses.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin