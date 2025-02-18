REPORT: Recent Mock Draft Gets It Right For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders cannot afford to get it wrong in the 2025 NFL Draft; with new head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek looking to build a framework that will set up the Silver and Black for success in the long-term.
Missing on a quarterback would mark a disaster from the jump. 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs, in a two-round mock draft, gets it right for the Raiders.
Carroll wants to play complimentary football and establish a strong run game. Naturally, the best move would be to take generational running back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State with the No. 6 pick.
"Las Vegas boasts an offensive line capable of supporting a powerful, diverse run game thanks to Kolton Miller, Andre James, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and youngster DJ Glaze," wrote Crabbs. "Zamir White and Sincere McCormick are the top running back names under contract for this team, however. Ashton Jeanty changes the entire outlook of the unit and gives Las Vegas a high-floor, high-ceiling running game to ease the life of whoever is playing quarterback."
The 2,000-yard rusher is a dominant combination of speed, power, and versatility. Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe highlighted the plethora of ability Jeanty brings.
"Jeanty is the most complete running back prospect in years," Rolfe wrote. "Despite his 5’9” frame, he has no real weaknesses, excelling as a receiver, pass protector, and dynamic runner. His elite vision, balance, and ability to shed tackles make him a game-changer, carrying Boise State to the College Football Playoff. Jeanty is a top-10 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft with explosive speed, soft hands, and physicality."
The second round pick is the big one. The Raiders need a quarterback, but they put themselves in danger risk-wise if they take a signal caller with the No. 6 pick. Crabbs projects the Raiders to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second round.
Dart is a big-time riser who Las Vegas Raiders On SI has been high on since October, and he might not survive the first round.
It gives Carroll a quarterback to develop under whatever potential bridge he finds in free agency, or Aidan O'Connell.
"The Raiders cash in after the turn with their own swing of the bat at quarterback, adding a talented passer for Pete Carroll and company to try to develop," wrote Crabbs.
