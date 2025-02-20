REPORT: Which Raiders Targets are the Most Pro Ready?
With a new regime in place and the mission to reload and build a framework for a bright future in Las Vegas, the Raiders cannot afford to miss in the 2025 NFL Draft -- especially in the all-important first round.
With the No. 6 pick, there is no doubt the Silver and Black can take an NFL-ready walk-in starter, as long as it isn't a quarterback.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman concocted a list of the most pro-ready prospects. Some are players who have been tied to the Raiders. Who were they?
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
This should be no surprise, as the 5-foot-9, 215-pound 2,000-yard phenom is a generational running back talent and arguably the most touted one since Saquon Barkley came out of Penn State in 2018.
"Jeanty ranks among the best running back prospects of the past decade," Wasserman wrote. "He shattered single-season records in PFF rushing grade, yards after contact and missed tackles forced in 2024. His combination of vision, balance, strength and receiving ability is unmatched in an extremely talented running back class."
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
There is a lot to like about Johnson. Despite being hampered by injury in 2024, he will likely be a top-10 pick; for good reason, too. He is a long, physical corner with lockdown skills and the potential to be a gamechanging CB1.
"The only real question with Johnson is his health," wrote Wasserman. "When he is on the field, he is as smooth a technician as you could ask for at cornerback. He is outstanding in man coverage and a willing tackler who graded above 70.0 in run defense in each of his three seasons at Michigan. As long as he is on the field, Johnson will improve any secondary in the league early in his career."
Mason Graham, DI, Michigan
A space-eater who makes quarterbacks uncomfortable and has a seemingly endless motor. Might be the best defensive prospect in the draft. After watching the Eagles' domination of Kansas City, do the Raiders consider him?
"Graham was nothing short of outstanding during his three years in Ann Arbor," wrote Wasserman. "In his final season at Michigan, he was the highest-graded defensive tackle in the nation. His career PFF grades sit in the same neighborhood as players like Dexter Lawrence and Jalen Carter. Graham’s combination of quickness, hand usage and versatility could make him a top-10 defensive tackle in the NFL very soon."
