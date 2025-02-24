Why the Raiders Should Sign Sleeper Giants Defender in NFL Free Agency
While offense is certainly the primary concern for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into free agency, they also need to clear some things up defensively.
The Raiders' defense wasn't terrible in 2024, but it wasn't great either, and outside of Maxx Crosby, it lacks genuinely elite talent.
Fortunately, Las Vegas has plenty of cap space as its disposal to make some moves, so the Raiders can be pretty active in free agency.
One area in which Las Vegas needs some obviously help defensively is in its pass rush, where the Raiders amassed a grand total of 38 sacks this past season. Crosby finished with 7.5 sacks in 12 games, and the rest of the unit was very thin.
Yes, getting Christian Wilkins back from injury will help, and Las Vegas was also missing Malcolm Koonce this past year, but Koonce is slated to hit free agency, and the Raiders definitely need depth on the edges regardless.
There is one very intriguing player Las Vegas should already be targeting to help solve its pass-rushing issue: New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari registered 28 tackles and six sacks in 11 games during the 2024 campaign, his latest impressive season since entering the NFL in 2021.
Heck, the 24-year-old racked up 49 tackles and eight sacks during his rookie year, demonstrating his potential right off the bat.
It should be noted that Ojulari has largely struggled to stay healthy since then, playing in just 29 contests over the past three seasons. However, on the plus side, that should help keep his price down on the open market (PFF projects him to land a one-year, $5 million deal).
Ojulari is a very gifted pass rusher when he is on the field, and he is still very young with plenty of room for improvement. Placing him alongside of Crosby would do wonders for his development, and his freakish athleticism would represent a major addition to the Raiders' defense.
Las Vegas would also be wise to also add another piece in the NFL Draft to guard against injury and just to provide some insurance in general, but there is no question that Ojulari would be a great get for the Raiders so long as the cost is fair.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE