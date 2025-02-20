REPORT: How the Raiders Can Land Bosa From Bitter Rival Chargers
ESPN's Dan Graziano had an interesting report on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers could end up cutting Joey Bosa, their stalwart pass rusher of the past decade, per 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke.
"With a $36 million cap hit for 2025 and a $12 million roster bonus due in March, the Chargers could save $25 million in cap space by cutting the five-time Pro Bowler," wrote Brooke. "It's not like the Chargers are strapped for cash this offseason; they have more than $65 million in cap space available. However, by saving another $25 million in the form of cutting Bosa, the Chargers could take a big swing on a younger pass rusher and focus on building a more complete playoff contender around Justin Herbert."
If that were the case, Bosa still has a lot left to offer. The Ohio State product had five sacks, two forced fumbles, 17 solo tackles, and five tackles for loss in 14 games in 2024. At 29-years-old, he is still in his physical prime, too.
The Las Vegas Raiders have the second-most cap space this season at $95 million, per Spotrac. Bosa likely wouldn't command top dollar, and Brooke named the Silver and Black a top landing spot for him.
"If Bosa isn't happy with how things are ending in Los Angeles, he'd have an opportunity to get revenge on his old team twice a year by signing with the Las Vegas Raiders," wrote Brooke. "The Raiders already have a No. 1 pass rusher in Maxx Crosby, and Tyree Wilson is slowly coming along as a running mate. However, the depth could fall off of a cliff this offseason, with key contributors like K'Lavon Chaisson and Malcolm Koonce hitting free agency.
"There's also significant speculation regarding a potential Crosby trade. While nothing has been stated publicly, that kind of move would make a veteran pass rusher a top-tier need for the Raiders, even if they're attempting to rebuild around whoever their next quarterback will be. Bosa is a proven EDGE who is still in the middle of his prime as long as he can stay healthy, and the Raiders have plenty of money to spend if they want to add another pass rusher, regardless of their plans with Crosby's future."
With two high-motor talents in Crosby and Bosa, the Raiders front could be more formidable than ever.
