Raiders Should Pursue Trade for Suddenly Available Star Defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are absolutely more focused on offense than defense right now, which certainly makes sense given their quarterback situation and lack of overall weapons.
However, that does not mean the Raiders will completely ignore their defense this offseason.
It's clear that Las Vegas could stand to add some more elite talent on the defensive side of the ball, as it has Maxx Crosby and not a whole lot else in that department.
Fortunately, the Raiders have plenty of cap room to address the issue, and a star may be falling into their lap: Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
Allen has been given permission to seek a trade by the Commanders, putting a period at the end of his eight-year run in the nation's capital.
The 30-year-old missed half of this past season due to a torn pectoral muscle, logging 19 tackles and three sacks in eight games. When healthy, however, Allen is a terrific player and would represent a massive addition to Las Vegas' defensive front.
The Raiders signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive deal last offseason, but Wilkins went down with a season-ending injury very early in 2024. He is on track to return for 2025, and if Las Vegas can add Allen, it would give the team a phenomenal duo on the interior.
This would make Crosby's job a heck of a lot easier along the edge, and let's keep in mind that Allen is also a very good pass rusher when he is healthy. He isn't just a space eater.
Allen made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022 thanks much in part to his pass-rushing prowess, as he rattled off nine sacks in the former campaign.
Is the University of Alabama product still the same player? Maybe not, which is why he was largely viewed as a cut candidate before this trade news even surfaced. But he is still a force and would instantly improve the Raiders in the trenches.
With Adam Butler set to hit the free-agent market, Las Vegas could aim to land Allen as a major upgrade. Cost matters of course, but this would be a tempting move for the Raiders.
